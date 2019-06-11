PHOTOS: Lumby Days a wild ride

Riders jumped across 70ft, 40ft in the air, doing tricks and wowing the crowds Sunday at the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Reagan Sieg taking part in the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Chris Nolan taking part in the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Reagan Sieg taking part in the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Jeff Banks taking part in the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Reagan Sieg taking part in the FMX motor-cross show at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Collector cars were on displayed at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Collector cars on display at Lumby days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Collector cars on display at Lumby days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Paige lutes, Alyssa Bidoski, Shula Hutchinson enjoy the Tilt a whirl ride Sunday at Lumby Days. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Desmond Doherty runs through the Barrel of Monkeys ride Sunday afternoon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Morning Star Staff

The annual family fair took place last weekend in Lumby

Most Read