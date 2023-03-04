PHOTOS: Thousands enjoy the signs of spring at Penticton Home and Reno Show

The 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show welcomed thousands of people to the city’s trade and convention centre on Saturday, March 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News) The show features a total of 129 vendors. “This gives people hope that winter is ending,” said Okanagan Lawns’ Johannes Price. (left) Home and garden experts behind their respective booths were on hand to answer questions. (Logan Lockhart-Western News) The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. Warren Smith, the publisher of the Penticton Western News, at the Western News’ booth at the 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show on Saturday, March 4. With winter’s end on the horizon, the signs of spring Saturday were evident to both the attending vendors and local homeowners alike.

Light flurries fell to the Penticton ground Saturday, March 4, but once the 27th annual Home and Reno Show kicked off, thousands were reminded that spring is right around the corner.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan (CHBA) brought this year’s edition of the event to the Penticton Trade Convention Centre, with home and garden experts, landscapers and local builders among those in attendance.

More than 2,500 people walked through the convention centre’s doors within the show’s first two hours on Saturday morning, according to CHBA executive director Sarah Taylor.

“Everyone knows that the Home and Reno Show is the sign of spring in Penticton,” she said.

“This gives people hope that winter is ending,” said Okanagan Lawns’ Johannes Price with a laugh.

Typically, the Penticton Home and Reno Show welcomes close to 6,000 people during the weekend.

Home and garden experts behind their respective booths were on hand to answer questions and show off their products ahead of the season.

“It’s like Groundhog Day in Penticton,” Taylor said with a laugh. “When we have the home show, there’s just a few weeks left (of winter).”

The show runs Sunday as well from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features 129 vendors.

Are you looking for a new place to eat the most important meal of the day this weekend? A pancake breakfast kicks off Sunday’s festivities, in support of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society (SOWINS).

While admission for the show itself is $5, an additional $5 will get people into the home-cooked meal set to feature bacon and pancakes.

“Our wonderful builders and volunteers are cooking it from scratch and it will be delicious,” Taylor said.

All proceeds from the event will go to SOWINS.

