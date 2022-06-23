Pilates pals race to help Vernon cancer patients

The trainers at Pilates Health Hub are raising funds to offer treatments to cancer patients. (Contributed)

The Pilates Health Hub crew has been training hard to help those in need.

The ladies at the local studio are ready to give it their during a triathlon Sunday as they raise funds for those battling cancer.

“We will run, bike, swim, do anything we can if it could just help one person,” said trainer Sabrina Van der Kraats.

The Hub has been giving clients whom have dealt with cancer or are going through cancer rehab Pilates reformer treatments. It can help with nerve pain, strengthening those who are preparing for surgery and helping with the emotional stress that cancer brings.

But many of these clients do not have the funding to help them fight the fight of cancer.

The hub has been selling merchandise for quite a while. And now working together to put themselves into something that takes them out of their comfort zone: Running, biking and swimming to help clients who can’t afford their rehab treatments.

“We just see the need in so many of our clients, many have nerve pain due to the treatments and we want to be able to help more people,” said trainer Myrika Godard.

They have also been working on some clients for free.

The team will be taking part in the Kal Rats Triathlon June 26, which starts at Kin Beach at 8:30 a.m. Those driving in the area are urged to use alternate routes as bikes will be using Okanagan Landing Road to Whitepoint Road and runners will be on Tronson and Scott roads.

Anyone wanting to help out and pay for someone’s session can contribute to the donation box at the hub, send an etransfer to thepilateshealthhub@gmail.com, buy merchandise or share their story with others.

CancerHealth and wellnessVernon