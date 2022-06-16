Popular Vernon car show drives ahead

Cool rides. Custom vehicles. Antiques. Hot rods. Street rods. Rat rods. Old trucks. Muscle cars. Motorcycles. Imports. Pin-ups.

The North Okanagan’s favourite car show is back.

The Sun Valley Cruise-In will run in Vernon July 8-10.

“For over 20 years, cool rides have gathered in from Western Canada and the U.S. northwest for a fun-filled weekend of automotive activities and displays,” said event co-chairperson Andy Freeland.

The weekend will kick off with the showing of the classic movie American Graffiti on the big-screen at the Towne Theatre. Dress up like it was 1962, view the movie and watch the cars cruise downtown Vernon into the evening, pulling ‘mainers.’

On Saturday, the cars will do a back-country cruise starting at Watkin Motors on 27th Street and finishing in downtown Vernon for the always popular mid-afternoon Saturday car show on Main Street (30th Avenue).

It’s a free event with all show vehicles arriving between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. For public safety, all vehicles must remain parked from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the show at 8 p.m. There are no exceptions to this regulation.

The Grand Show is set for Sunday, July 10, at Polson Park.

The vehicles will park in the oval from 8 to 10 a.m. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with awards presented at 2:30 p.m.

Live music will be provided by the Dixie Fried Hep Katz.

A Pin-Up Pageant will be held on the main stage (bandshell) at 12 p.m.

Food vendors will also be on-site.

The Cruise-In got a financial boost from Watkin Motors, who chipped in $5,000. During the month of June, as a lead-up to the car show, Watkin Motors will be displaying some beautiful show cars in its new showroom. People are invited to visit.

“The volunteer organizing committee is are more than grateful for Watkin Motors’ continued support of this weekend-long car show, especially given the effect on the auto industry over the past couple of years,” said Freeland.

You can find more details on the show at https://www.vernoncruisein.com/.

Ross Blankley (left) and Abby Lagerquist (second from right) from Vernon’s Watkin Motors present members of this year’s Sun Valley Cruise-In car show organizing committee Randy Barton (from left), Andy Freeland and Bruce Carpenter, a cheque to support the popular community event which will run July 8-10 in Vernon. (Contributed)