Potential gas shortages: What you think

The Morning Star asks the community how potential shortages would affect them

Threats of possible gas shortages ring across B.C. With this in mind, the Morning Star hit the streets of Vernon to see what people think this would mean for B.C., Vernon and for them.

One of Vernon’s gas stations ran out of gas earlier this week. However, the Morning Star learned this was only due to a truck failing to arrive on time. The problem was resolved the following morning.

Let us know what you think about the possibility of gas shortages around you.

