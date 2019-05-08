Mae Ranger and Leslie Stewart with the Miracle Bucket Society display some of the Coach purses available at the Power of the Purse May 24. (Submitted Photo)

Power of the Purse ready to make miracles happen

5th annual event is being held at the Vernon Lodge on May 24

If you’ve been considering adding a designer handbag to your wardrobe, now might be the time.

Vernon Miracle Bucket Society is holding their 5th annual Power of the Purse event on May 24 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

Lezley Wright started the Miracle Bucket Society with hopes of making “miracles” happen for people who are falling through the cracks.

The Power of the Purse event is a major annual fundraiser which hosts a live auction for designer purses to help families in need.

The gala event also features a silent auction, unique getaways, complimentary wine, gourmet appetizers, free gift bags, door prizes, entertainment and more.

Guests will all be able to buy a $20 mystery box, one of which contains a diamond necklace.

Wright said the event has 28 sponsors this year.

“It’s so inspiring to be able to witness the level of giving in this town,” said Wright. “It’s the best town ever.”

Tickets for Power of the Purse are $600 for a table and $75 for a single seat, available at Vernon Vintners or call 250-558-0638.

