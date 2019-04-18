Dawn Guenette cooks with her granddaughter Sarah Lewis, 8, and her friend Amalia Deans, 9, for the 10th annual Hands-on Cook-off contest. (Photo submitted)

Produce a home-made cooking show with kids for a chance to win $1,000

"People are really hungry to explore food and to begin cooking again."

This week marked the return of the 10th annual Hands-on Cook-off contest, a province-wide contest meant to encourage the family dinner movement and the lifelong benefits of cooking and eating together.

With just under one month remaining in the 10th annual province-wide video cooking contest, a Vernon-based registered dietitian and past participants are hoping to inspire more B.C. families to get involved in the chance to win over $4,500 in prizes (and a grand prize of $1,000 cash).

“There is a need there. People are really hungry to explore food and to begin cooking again because it’s a bit of a lost skill so if you can do it with a kid then that makes it more exciting,” said participant Dawn Guenette. “I jump into all opportunities that are fun to do with kids, especially with my grandkids and this is a great one.”

Guenette has participated in the competition for the last three years with her grandchildren. This year, she made salad rolls with micro greens and spiralled vegetables with her granddaughter and her friend.

“Kids need some downtime. Something hands on like cooking can be just that thing to shake off any stress of the day,” she said. “This is the third year that we’re submitting and my grandkids were 100 per cent motivated to do it.”

Participation is free. All participants need is a partner — friend or family member—, a recipe, and a recording device to film a video three minutes or less. There are two entry categories: multigenerational category and youth category. To enter the multigenerational category, at least two generations must be involved in the making of the recipe. To enter the youth category, at least two youth under the age of 18 must participate in the making of the recipe.

In ten years of the contest, organizers said they have received submissions from all over the province, and are hoping to see more entries from Vernon and the surrounding area represented in the contest this year.

Video submissions will be accepted until noon on Wednesday, May 15, and prizes will be awarded by a special panel of judges:

Check out some of the entries:

