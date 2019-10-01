Johnny Popper Tractor rides in the pumpkin patch. (Photo: Davison Orchards Vernon B.C.)

Pumpkin season starts at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

October is here, and Davison Orchards is in full-on pumpkin mode

There is no shortage of pumpkins at Davison Orchards, and the time has come to get your pick of the patch.

Family Pumpkin Festival has begun at the orchard at 3111 Davison Road in Vernon, and every weekend in October is an opportunity to celebrate.

“Our apple harvest is fantastic this year and we want to thank everyone for coming out all month to pick up their favourite apples,” said marketing director Tamra Davison. “As we transition into October, we invite families to return to the farm to take part in our pumpkin festivities.”

Don’t feel like walking? Not a problem. Visitors can take a ride out to the pumpkin patch on the Johnny Popper Train. There are also plenty of outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, including a walk through a pumpkin castle, a visit to the Pumpkin Princess and a farm-themed playground featuring giant straw bales for climbing.

New to the patch this year is Kiki the Autumn Fairy, who will be there to entertain kids on Saturdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

To remember your time at the patch, free photo sessions with S. Rowat Photography are available on a first come first serve basis on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fall goodies are in abundance, including pumpkin scones, spiced apple cider and family barbecues on Saturdays and Sundays.

“It won’t be long now before we begin juicing our cold pressed apple juice and making our preserves. But for now, it’s a great time to gather family and friends, explore our farm, and enjoy the tastes of our fall harvest,” says Davison.

U-Pick pumpkin tractor rides run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (as well as Thanksgiving Monday) and 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The farm is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 30. It’ll be open until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, the last day open to the public.

Visit davisonorchards.ca for more information, or to check out the menu at the Farmhouse Café.

