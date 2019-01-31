Queen Silver Star crowned in Vernon

Miss Kalamalka Rotary (left) was crowned Queen Silver Star Thursday evening while Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Madison Barrett was crowned Princess and Miss Congeniality. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon’s latest royalty has been crowned.

Queen Silver Star LIX is Miss Kalamalka Rotary Hayley Rakos.

Princess Silver Star LIX is Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Madison Barrett, who was also crowned Miss Congeniality.

The pair gained their sparkle heads Thursday evening at the Proclamation and Coronation at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The event concludes the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program. Rakos and Barrett were among seven candidates in the program.

The other candidates were: Miss Vernon VW Piper Cahoon, Miss Century 21 Realty Celina Galbraith, Miss North Okanagan Optimist Club Morgan Graham, Miss Bannister All Makes Collision & Glass Kylee Murphy and Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Ltd. Cadence Taron.

All of the candidates also shared in nearly $10,000 in scholarships, which they raised throughout the program. Scholarships were awarded for various skills including essay writing, speech, knowledge of Vernon (which Barrett got 100 per cent on) and more.

“Vernon Winter Carnival began in 1961 where we crowned our very first Queen Silver Star,” said Deb White, Carnival chairperson.

“Over the past 59 years Queen Silver Star Excellence Progam has changed the lives of over 690 candidates.”

Queen and Princess Silver Star will be at many Vernon Winter Carnival events over the next 10 days and will serve as ambassadors for Greater Vernon through the next year.

Vernon Winter Carnival takes place Feb. 1-10, with close to 100 events, including 47 free events.

See: Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is available for young women between the ages of 15 and 18 years who reside within the North Okanagan (Vernon, Coldstream, Lavington, Lumby and Armstrong). Candidates who join the program make long lasting friendships, enhance their resume, obtain required graduation volunteer hours, and have the opportunity to win scholarship money.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Cadence Taron performs her talent during the Queen Silver Star Proclamation and Coronation Thursday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, which she won a top scholarship for. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Princess Silver Star LVIII Mackenzie Kuziw reacts to the announcement of her successor, Miss Vernon Silver Star Rotary Madison Barrett, being named Princess LIX as well as Miss Congeniality during the crowning event Thursday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)