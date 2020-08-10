Queen Silver Star tradition upheld despite COVID-19

Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Armstrong and Enderby youth can apply

The coronavirus isn’t stopping a royal tradition.

The Queen Silver Star Excellence Program is accepting applications from youth aged 15-18 for the 2020-2021 program.

“The QSSEP is an opportunity to learn, develop and enhance existing and new skills, gain volunteer hours and obtain scholarships,” chairperson Celine Grosch said. “In past years, the program has provided $10,000 per year to deserving candidates.”

Applications are open to youth living in Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby, Lumby and Coldstream and the deadline is Sept. 8.

“We have arranged for our classes and events to be modified to meet the guidelines and restrictions set out by the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19,” Grosch said.

The program teaches the youth of Greater Vernon area many skills and the classes can include:

  • self defence
  • resume and cover letter writing
  • interview skills
  • automotive
  • cooking classes
  • speech craft

But it’s not just youth being sought. If you are interested in teaching a class or sponsoring a candidate, contact QueenSilverStarVernon@gmail.com. Candidate applications can also be sent to this email.

