Raffle to help Okanagan rescue dogs

Paws It Forward, a Kelowna-based organization that rescues dogs, is holding a 50/50 raffle online to raise needed funds for the organization. (Contributed)

A new raffle will help our furry four-legged friends.

Paws It Forward is a registered Canadian charity that rescues dogs. Because the pandemic put a “paws” on regular fundraisers, creatively crafted by Jilly-ann Gibson of Paws It Forward, the organization had to find creative ways to raise money online.

“There were still many dogs in need of help (with big vet bills) and we had to continue the best we could,” said Gibson. “We recently launched our first 50/50 raffle (BC Gaming Event Licence #128622) in hopes to raise money to cover our vet expenses. The raffle is open to anyone in British Columbia but we need help getting the word out there.”

It’s a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $10 each, three for $25, 10 for $50 and a 200-ticket package is $100. Tickets can only be sold and purchased in B.C.

You can order tickets online at https://pawsitforward.rafflenexus.com/.

The deadline to purchase is midnight Tuesday, Aug. 31. The draw will be made Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m.

The Kelowna-based organization provides dogs who have been neglected, abused or abandoned a safe place to recover and receive any veterinary care they require.

“We then find them loving homes when they are ready,” said Gibson. “Paws It Forward does not have a facility. Every dog stays in a foster home. We do not have any paid staff, or government funding. All funding comes from donations, which are used to care for the dogs. We have been operating since 2011 and have cared for thousands of dogs (and some cats along the way!).”

