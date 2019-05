Though this year is the first May Day celebration held indoors since 1994, the rain didn’t put a damper on the fun.

Lavington’s annual event is one of few May Day celebrations left in Western Canada.

Lavington families gathered at the Lavington Elementary School to enjoy the 71st annual celebration of May Day.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.