Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

This week will start out rainy but turn to sunshine by Wednesday according to Environment Canada
Here in the Central Okanagan, there is a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm for Monday with the snow level dropping to 1500 metres — the high 10 C.
For Tuesday, expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures of 8 C.
While on Wednesday, the forecast is for sunshine and cooler temperatures of 4 C.
In the Shuswap, Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, the high for the day will be 8 C.
Tuesday will also be rainy with temperatures about 7 C.
Sunshine is anticipated on Wednesday with temperatures dipping to 3 C.
To the south in the Similkameen, residents there can expect rain this afternoon with temperatures about 7 C.
Tuesday will start out sunny and turn to showers later in the day, the high 6 C.
Sun and cooler temperatures for Wednesday.
But that sunshine isn’t to stick around for long as Environment Canada is forecasting the possibility of snow for the end of the week.
