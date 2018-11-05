File photo Ann Marie Hak photo

Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week

This week will start out rainy but turn to sunshine by Wednesday according to Environment Canada

Here in the Central Okanagan, there is a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm for Monday with the snow level dropping to 1500 metres — the high 10 C.

For Tuesday, expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and temperatures of 8 C.

While on Wednesday, the forecast is for sunshine and cooler temperatures of 4 C.

In the Shuswap, Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, the high for the day will be 8 C.

Tuesday will also be rainy with temperatures about 7 C.

Sunshine is anticipated on Wednesday with temperatures dipping to 3 C.

To the south in the Similkameen, residents there can expect rain this afternoon with temperatures about 7 C.

Tuesday will start out sunny and turn to showers later in the day, the high 6 C.

Sun and cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

RELATED: Snow covers Okanagan ski hills

But that sunshine isn’t to stick around for long as Environment Canada is forecasting the possibility of snow for the end of the week.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Enderby Winter Market is back

Just Posted

Cotter’s Okanagan rink takes Double Cashspiel

Stops Tardi 7-4 in Kelowna men’s final for $4,000

Vernon Vipers split weekend road trip

Penticton Vees in town Wednesday night

Vernon Panthers rule Fulton tourney

Kal Lakers primed to host North Zone playdowns

RCMP Appreciation Day petition available at Vernon Vipers game

If you haven’t signed petition, you can do so at B.C. Hockey League game Wednesday at Kal Tire Place

Vernon Magnums make football final

Brush off Kamloops Broncos in Interior semis

Rainy start to the week in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for flurries near the end of the week

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

The Beaches: rock-n-roll powerhouse

The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands

Two men allegedly set fire to car in Kamloops

Kamloops police are searching for two suspects in an alleged vehicle arson

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

Bacon’s trial on counselling to commit murder was originally scheduled for April

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

Most Read