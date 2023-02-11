Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Project Mama Duck is a new pedestrian safety program run by the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team, which is seen here crouching next to a goose. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

RCMP launches new Project Mama Duck pedestrian safety program in B.C. city

The RSTT educational program focuses on the Maple Ridge area of Lougheed Highway

In the wake of two pedestrian deaths in the last two months on the Maple Ridge stretch of Lougheed Highway, the Ridge Meadows RCMP Road Safety Target Team (RSTT) has increased its presence on the highway to improve driver and pedestrian safety.

READ MORE: 69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that the new pedestrian safety program, titled Project Mama Duck, was launched on Thursday, Feb. 9.

RSTT members patrolled Lougheed Highway between Laity Street and the Haney Bypass from 4 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, watching out for drivers and pedestrians who were not following the rules of the road.

“While the RSTT officers were out patrolling they observed pedestrians attempting to cross Lougheed Highway outside of marked crossings. They also observed drivers failing to yield to pedestrians that were in marked crosswalks,” said Klaussner. “While the main objective was primarily education, when multiple infractions were observed violation tickets were issued to both drivers and pedestrians.”

Sgt. Crystal Heisler said that both drivers and pedestrians need to do their part to keep the community’s roads a safe place for everyone.

“Police want to remind drivers to leave their phone alone because distracted driving poses a safety risk to pedestrians,” said Heisler. “Police also want to remind pedestrians to utilize marked crosswalks and ensure that you are wearing bright clothing and ensure that you are visible to drivers.”

Project Mama Duck will be a recurring tactic by the RSTT, with a heavy presence continuing along this section of Lougheed Highway.

RELATED: Road rage incident in Maple Ridge leads to man riding on outside of moving dump truck

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

distracted drivingMaple RidgeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
MUST SEE: Chocolate Making at Cotton’s in Vernon

Just Posted

Wanted: people with good hearts, care and compassion. The Kalamalka Caring Klowns are looking for new members for their therapy clown group, and will be hosting a two-day Klowns workshop April 1 and 2. (Contributed)
Vernon therapy clowns hosting new-members workshop

A fireworks display kicked off the final weekend of the 63rd Vernon Winter Carnival Friday, Feb. 10, at Kin Race Track. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon Winter Carnival final weekend starts with bang and burn(er)

Leduc Roughnecks forward Ryder Olson (left) gets a shot on Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs goalie Isaac Pol during Leduc’s 5-4 win Friday, Feb. 10, at the 50th Vernon Coca-Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Mustangs’ relegated to consolation side at Coke Classic

Jeremy Welder, CEO of BGC Okanagan, Marlon Chow, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, Emerson Beerstra, and Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for one of Vernon’s new child care facilities on Sept. 7, 2022. Vernon council will be asked Monday, Feb. 13, to approve more than $47,000 in additional funding for two facilities due to construction and insurance shortfalls.(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Pair of Vernon childcare centres require additional funds

Pop-up banner image