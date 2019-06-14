Alastair Crick, Protective Services Manager, and Mike Moyer, Safe Communities Coordinator giving a site demonstration to the group as a hands-on part of the seminar. (Contributed)

RDNO hosts FireSmart workshop

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

The RDNO hosted a seminar in Electoral Area F near Aston Creek to teach residents how to FireSmart their property Saturday, June 8.

The workshop covered a brief outline of the FireSmart Program and the simple steps any resident can undertake to protect their home from wildfire.

“The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires. We offer workshops and resources by partnering with FireSmart BC and would love to host more events like this,” said Mike Moyer, Safe Communities Coordinator, RDNO.

About 20 residents were in attendance, interested in learning how to inspect their properties to identify potential fire fuels and how to remove those to reduce the potential impacts on their homes from wildfires.

“An important part of the seminar was the site demonstration. This demonstration helped to put the concepts into practice by going to a home and identifying loose logs and branches that were too close to the house,” said Alastair Crick, Manager of Protective Services, RDNO.

“We were also able to show real examples of ladder fuels, which are low hanging branches that a brush fire could use to basically climb a tree and become a larger threat. Pruning lower limbs is the best way to avoid this type of risk.”

Moyer also explained the role of the Block Watch in FireSmarting a community. Block Watch gives a community the platform to band together for crime prevention and has been shown to work well as a way to FireSmart a neighbourhood as a group.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit www.firesmartbc.ca or contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 to request a presentation.

Related: Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Related: Letter: Safe drop not so safe

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

Just Posted

RDNO hosts FireSmart workshop

““The important message we would like to get out is that there are actions that people can take to make their homes less susceptible to the threat of wildfires”

PHOTOS: Coldstream students snap grad photos despite drizzle

Rain threatened Kalamalka Secondary School photo at Kal Lake Lookout on June 13, then subsided

Mr. and Mrs. Volleyball honoured at Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic awards

Denis and Barb Murdoch, Jagger Williamson and the VSS Panthers football team collect awards

Armstrong principal puckers up to llama

Rob Ellis makes good to students to kiss farm animal if they raise more than $4000 for charity

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada calling for sun again tomorrow across the Okanagan

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Support ‘drives thru’ for Central Okanagan Family Hub

Breakfast was donated to support the Hub’s goal of $100,000 to keep the doors open

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

Members conduct patrols and assist with speed watch checks

Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Most Read