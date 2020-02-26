Support worker Nicole Ecclestone helps paper carrier Jon Desroches make sure he has the right amount of newspapers to deliver. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Read all about it: The life of a Kelowna paper carrier

Jon Desroches has been a paper carrier for about five years

Kelowna resident Jon Desroches is a paper carrier for Capital News. He delivers about 150 papers every Wednesday and Friday afternoon with the help of his support worker Nicole Ecclestone.

Ecclestone said Desroches has been delivering papers for about five years and he enjoyes what he’s doing. She said she usually just helps him with loading the papers and making sure he remembers which locations want two papers delivered, among other things.

The job is usually a great way for Ecclestone and Desroches to get out and about, however during a cold snap this past winter things got a little difficult.

“With windchill, it was -25 C… so we just took my car and went along the route and I kept the car warm and going as he went out and delivered papers,” she said.

Desroches is always upbeat and excited to get on his way, not just to deliver papers but to see dogs that he’s befriended along the way.

“Buddy, he’s a nice dog. I go ‘paw’ and we shake. I give him treats,” he said.

To make the day more interesting the two also play a game where they race to identify what trucks driving around in Kelowna are carrying. Ecclestone said Desroches always wins.

Rain or shine, you’ll always get your paper thanks to carriers like Desroches.

READ MORE: Don’t stop the presses: Report finds Canadian newspaper readership at all-time high

READ MORE: Long-time newspaper delivery man attacked with machete on Vancouver Island

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Black Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resolutions back on track with Vernon Wellness Fair
Next story
From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

Just Posted

BX Elementary to receive City of Vernon sewer services

Mayor says the school will be required to join the City of Vernon

A Gardener’s Diary: Prepping seedlings in winter

Before planting seedlings, pots must be scrubbed clean

Vernon gallery hosts Art After Dark

Event hosted by the Vernon Public Art Gallery Friday, Feb. 28

Vernon tennis player named Best of BC winner

Sport BC honours Vasek Pospisil for his comeback season after back surgery

Vernon golf course sinks construction on new clubhouse

Owners at The Rise are in a dispute with City of Vernon over tax assessment

Morning Start: Which ‘orange’ came first? The colour or the fruit?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 26

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

UPDATE: Firefighter injured in West Kelowna structure fire

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the blaze at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Fire crews battle large blaze in West Kelowna

Reports of multiple structures on fire in the Colleen Road area

From seed to salad: Providing purpose for Okanagan inmates

“I planted every one of these, it makes me feel good, they’re like all my little babies.” - inmate Kim

Most Read