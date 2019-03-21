Record rotary auction makes Okanagan dreams come true

Coming off a record-setting 2018 Dream Auction, Kalamalka Rotary has announced donations to 14 local and regional organizations totaling more than $194,000. Major donations include $45,000 to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre for building upgrades and maintenance, $30,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Surgical Care for Life program and $25,000 each to Canadian Mental Health for a kitchen upgrade and the Kindale Society for replacement of a stairway lift.

“We were overwhelmed by the success of last year’s Dream Auction,” said Brian Reid, Kal Rotary local donations director. “The increased amount of funds raised meant we could donate significant amounts to several local groups, amounts that will make a real difference in their operations.”

Additional donations were made to Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon for creek bed stabilization, Maven Lane Daycare for outdoor playground equipment, Silver Star Adaptive Snow Sports for equipment modernization and The Community Dental Access Centre to create a new restorative treatment area.

Further recipients included JoeAnna’s House which provides regional accommodation for families at Kelowna General Hospital, NOYFSS for completion of outdoor landscaping, the North Okanagan Optimists Club to expand their sponsorship of Unplug and Play Week, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre to construct a traditional First Nations pit house, the North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association for a replacement UTV to assist with daily chores and the First Coldstream Scouts to aid with attendance at the Provincial Jamboree.

“Our members work diligently each fall to secure donations for Dream Auction and to host the event,” said Club President Ryan Fairburn. “So it’s always a rewarding task afterward to sort through all the worthy applications and give back to the community.

“We’d like to give a sincere vote of appreciation both to the donors and to the generous buyers each year,” said Fairburn. “We are inspired by this community’s compassion and willingness to give.”

The club will announce its international donation recipients in the near future.

