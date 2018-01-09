Registration for new students to the school district in Vernon for the 2018-19 school year begins Jan. 15. Photo credit: Contributed

Registration starts for Vernon 2018-19 school year

Information forums also planned for Montessori, French Immersion, academic programs

School District 22 (Vernon) is currently making plans for the 2018-2019 school year.

Registrations for new students to the district, including Kindergarten students, and school transfer requests will be accepted starting Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m., until Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Parents wishing to register their child or request a transfer of schools can do so, in person, at the school within their catchment area. French Immersion registration for all grades will be accepted at Beairsto Elementary.

Registrations must be completed in person; faxed registrations will not be accepted. All new registrants will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, CareCard/BC Services Card, and Immunization Record (if available). Proof of residency, such as the parents or guardians BC driver’s license or utility bill, that clearly identifies the current address, will also be required at the time of registration.

The school district will also host a few information nights for the specialized programs offered:

• Montessori Parent Information Night will take place Jan. 10, 6 p.m., in the Silver Star Elementary library. This information session is for parents who are interested in learning about the Montessori program and philosophy.

• Late French Immersion Information Night is scheduled for Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., at Harwood Elementary. Late French Immersion is available for students in Grade 6 and is a two-year program.

• Academies & Special Programs Information Night will be held Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m.,at Kalamalka Secondary School for such programs as forestry, hockey, careers, and Earthquest.

More information on the registration process and the Information Nights can be found on the School District website www.sd22.bc.ca. School District No. 22 includes five comprehensive secondary schools, 14 elementary schools, as well as numerous specialize programs for all grade levels.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
