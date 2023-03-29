Revel in the bohemian lifestlye with Vernon’s Moulin Rouge play

The ever-popular Broadway show will be at the Powerhouse Theatre for one night only

The stars of the Moulin Rouge show, from left: Bobby-Jo Gloeckler, Christine Mori, Alex Khazen, Michelle Fleck, Brad Zaytsoff, Charity Van Gameren, Rozanne Pilbeam. Missing from photo is Sarah Mori Jones. (Contributed)

For one night only, travel back in time to the early 1900s, where the bohemian revolution began, and the lives of poets, painters and writers were on display.

Powerhouse Theatre will host a cabaret style play, called the Moulin Rouge Review, a take on the popular Broadway musical, on March 10, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The Broadway hit follows a love story between a young man from America and a star cabaret performer.

Center Stage Performing Arts Academy’s Encore Ensemble will be transforming the music from the play and bringing it to the local stage.

“This is a tight knit group of adults at Center Stage who love musical theatre! The opportunity to be a part of a community of performers is rewarding, exhilarating and at times really stretches us to grow in our dance, vocals and acting,” said director Charity Van Gameren.

“This cast has really been giving 110 per cent and audiences will love this show!”

Many of the songs featured are well known, including Christina Aguilera’s Lady Marmalade and Elton John’s Your Song.

“This performance is a review and so audiences will get to hear many of the passionate, beautiful, rhythmic songs and dances while a story of love, betrayal, jealousy and redemption bring the story to life,” said choreographer Cherise McInnis.

“I love that we are performing this Moulin Rouge Review at The Powerhouse Theatre as it has the right feel for a cabaret style show. It will just add to the atmosphere of the evening.”

Tickets can be purchased at centerstageperformingartsacademy.com.

