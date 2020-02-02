Richardson had lumber mill in Meadow Valley

Many early buildings in Summerland were constructed with Richardson lumber

LUMBER MILL In the early 20th century, Alfred ‘Freddie’ Richardson (1871-1937) operated a large lumber mill in Meadow Valley, near Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Alfred ‘Freddie’ Richardson (1871-1937) operated a large lumber mill in Meadow Valley, near Summerland.

The Alf Richardson Lumber Company also had a lumberyard on leased municipal land near the corner of Jubilee Road and Rosedale Avenue in Summerland.

The news media of the day described Richardson as “the live wire of the Okanagan Valley and a man who takes a wide interest in public affairs.”

In November, 1912, the Meadow Valley mill was destroyed by fire. A new mill was located on Shingle Creek Road.

Many of Summerland’s earliest buildings were built with Richardson lumber.

