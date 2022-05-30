Roaring crowds for animatronic dinos at Penticton’s Jurassic Quest

It was a blast from the past at the South Okanagan Events Centre over the weekend.

Dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes came out of extinction for Jurassic Quest at the Penticton venue.

Prehistoric Nick said the Texas-based group travels all throughout North America with the animatronic dinos. Penticton was their final stop in B.C. on their current tour.

“Dinosaurs are what we like to think of as a gateway science,” Nick said. “Almost every other scientific field, from geology to palaeontology to chemistry, can be taught through dinosaurs. For example, in order to date the fossils we need to know a lot about chemistry and physics. In order to understand the world that they lived in we need to understand things like ecology and biology.”

The family event included many educational opportunities, plus the chance to ride a dinosaur and watch a baby dino feeding.

“I think what I love most is just interacting with people and seeing the looks and smiles on all the kids when they’re seeing dinosaurs in person.”

Prehistoric Nick is still available to answer all your dinosaurs questions. You can text 844-DINO-411 Wednesdays through Sundays and have Jurassic Quest experts answer your questions.

It was confirmed with Jurassic Quest staff that they have no affiliation with Jurassic Fest events being advertised through the Okanagan.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Intrigue and interest in latest Penticton public art exhibition

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Festival float continues to be a favourite, win awards

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Family activitieshistoryOkanaganPenticton