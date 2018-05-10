Kayleigh Seibel, who is also part of the Observer’s social media team, photographs Devon Inkster at this year’s annual Rock the Dress for Breast Cancer event. Whether it was a wedding gown, grad dress or everyday wear, women of all ages Rocked their Dress, raising awareness on the way. Photographers, hair stylists and make-up artists came from all over the Okanagan to help make this event such a success for everyone involved. In just six hours, $5,000 was raised; making the grand total throughout the nine years of the event $60,000 towards Breast Cancer research. (Photo contributed)

Rocking the Dress to raise funds

Photography event has raised more than $60,000 for breast cancer research in 9 years

Whether it was a wedding gown, grad dress or everyday wear, women of all ages rocked their dress on Sunday, May 6 raising awareness on the way.

Photographers, hair stylists and make-up artists from all over the Okanagan helped to make this event an amazing experience for everyone involved.

A total of $5,000 was raised this year. A grand total of $60,000 has been raised over the past nine years for breast cancer research.

