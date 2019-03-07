Rotary Club’s Spring Breakout returns

The event will be held March 13 at 5 p.m., tickets are $2.

For over 64 years The Vernon Rotary Club has hosted the popular Seniors Spring Breakout each March.

Providing an evening of fun, food and fellowship to about 500 seniors, this year is no exception.

The Vernon Rotary Club has also announced a community partnership with the Halina Center.

Jacqueline Brooks, the Vernon Rotary Club Presidents, and Byron Beck, the Rotary member, who for the last nine years coordinated this event. They noted, and the Board of Directors of the Halina Centre agreed, that this will be an “excellent partnership that will allow both groups to accomplish their mandate.”

By joining forces with the Halina Center, the Rotary Club will be able to continue to create an experience for seniors after a long winter of being shut in, to get out, socialize and meet new people.

“The Halina Center offers so many services and opportunities for seniors in our community and they understand their needs. The partnership is a natural fit,” said Diana Williamson, Halina Centre manager.

This year Vernon Rotary Club -Halina Seniors’ Centre Spring Breakout will be held March 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $2 at the Halina Center or the Schubert Center and will include an evening of dinner, entertainment and dancing.

Related: Seniors invited to Spring Break-out

Related: Rotary Club of Vernon hosts Carol Festival

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.