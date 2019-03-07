Spring Breakout. (Photo contributed).

Rotary Club’s Spring Breakout returns

The event will be held March 13 at 5 p.m., tickets are $2.

For over 64 years The Vernon Rotary Club has hosted the popular Seniors Spring Breakout each March.

Providing an evening of fun, food and fellowship to about 500 seniors, this year is no exception.

The Vernon Rotary Club has also announced a community partnership with the Halina Center.

Jacqueline Brooks, the Vernon Rotary Club Presidents, and Byron Beck, the Rotary member, who for the last nine years coordinated this event. They noted, and the Board of Directors of the Halina Centre agreed, that this will be an “excellent partnership that will allow both groups to accomplish their mandate.”

By joining forces with the Halina Center, the Rotary Club will be able to continue to create an experience for seniors after a long winter of being shut in, to get out, socialize and meet new people.

“The Halina Center offers so many services and opportunities for seniors in our community and they understand their needs. The partnership is a natural fit,” said Diana Williamson, Halina Centre manager.

This year Vernon Rotary Club -Halina Seniors’ Centre Spring Breakout will be held March 13 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $2 at the Halina Center or the Schubert Center and will include an evening of dinner, entertainment and dancing.

Related: Seniors invited to Spring Break-out

Related: Rotary Club of Vernon hosts Carol Festival

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Novel details fatal airplane crash and investigation
Next story
OC Vernon students earn top prize at Enactus Regionals

Just Posted

Water painting workshop comes to Caetani

The class is hosted by artist Corey Hardeman and takes place Sunday, March 24.

OC Vernon students earn top prize at Enactus Regionals

The team will showcase the project at the Enactus Canada National Exposition in Vancouver in May.

Rotary Club’s Spring Breakout returns

The event will be held March 13 at 5 p.m., tickets are $2.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Start digging, it’s going to be a snowy drive to work

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

Vipers hang on to early lead to make playoff series 3-1 against Silverbacks

Defensive play, steady goaltending keeps Vernon ahead of Salmon Arm

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Vehicle incident stalls traffic heading into Kelowna

Vehicle believed to have caught fire on the WR Bennett Bridge

Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals

The students will attend nationals in Vancouver in May

Pitching sustainability: co-housing project gathers significant interest in Kelowna

The auditorium seats in The Innovation Centre were nearly full during a co-housing forum

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Most Read