Royal Canadian Legion supports Vernon youth through bursaries

Three students from each of Vernon’s four high schools will get a $1,000 bursary

The Royal Canadian Legion’s Director Bill Carr (left), Sargent at Arms Doug Weaving, Director Diane Joly, President Jennifer Pace, Vice President Sharon Balcaen and Director Doug Watts present a cheque to Joe Rogers, School District 22 Superintendent. The funding will provide bursaries to Vernon students. (Photo submitted)

Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 presented School District superintendent Joe Rogers with a cheque in the amount of $12,000.

The funds will provide three $1,000 bursaries to the graduating students at the four Vernon high schools.

“The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is committed to supporting Veterans and their families. As a result, we are pleased to make this contribution to local youth,” said Jennifer Pace, Legion president.

The Legion has been providing bursaries for Vernon students for more than 10 years. Recipients of the bursaries must meet the criteria of having a current or past relative in the armed services and a financial need.

“Many students are faced with a financial barrier when pursuing post-secondary education,” said Rogers. “We are grateful for community contributions, such as this one from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25. We are also thankful for the support the Vernon Legion gives to our schools through other events such as our Remembrance Day assemblies and the No Stone Left Alone ceremony held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.”

School District 22 offers more than 175 different scholarships and bursaries, thanks to many community partners. The window for scholarship/bursary applications began Feb. 25, 2019. Students should contact the school councillors for more information.

