The Royal Canadian Legion’s Director Bill Carr (left), Sargent at Arms Doug Weaving, Director Diane Joly, President Jennifer Pace, Vice President Sharon Balcaen and Director Doug Watts present a cheque to Joe Rogers, School District 22 Superintendent. The funding will provide bursaries to Vernon students. (Photo submitted)

Royal Canadian Legion supports Vernon youth through bursaries

Three students from each of Vernon’s four high schools will get a $1,000 bursary

Vernon’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 presented School District superintendent Joe Rogers with a cheque in the amount of $12,000.

The funds will provide three $1,000 bursaries to the graduating students at the four Vernon high schools.

“The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 is committed to supporting Veterans and their families. As a result, we are pleased to make this contribution to local youth,” said Jennifer Pace, Legion president.

The Legion has been providing bursaries for Vernon students for more than 10 years. Recipients of the bursaries must meet the criteria of having a current or past relative in the armed services and a financial need.

Related: B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Related: Legion seeks support

“Many students are faced with a financial barrier when pursuing post-secondary education,” said Rogers. “We are grateful for community contributions, such as this one from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25. We are also thankful for the support the Vernon Legion gives to our schools through other events such as our Remembrance Day assemblies and the No Stone Left Alone ceremony held at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.”

School District 22 offers more than 175 different scholarships and bursaries, thanks to many community partners. The window for scholarship/bursary applications began Feb. 25, 2019. Students should contact the school councillors for more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. First Nations youth ready to sing during International Women’s Day
Next story
Greater Vernon Museum and Archives goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting Vitamin D and chills

Vernon extended care facility staff hitting the street for demonstration

Unionized workers plan one-hour demonstration Monday to send employer message

Vernon rink rolling at the Brier

Jim Cotter improves to 2-0 with big win over Nunavut

Vernon club hosts fun skating events

Vernon Vortex hosted speed skating at Special Olympics BC Winter Games, and its own FUNale

Suspected Vernon water main break quickly fixed

Traffic flowing as usual and nearby businesses open after major water flow on 39th Avenue Saturday

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Keith Flint of electronic band The Prodigy dies at 49

Bandmate says Flint killed himself over the weekend at his home near London

China accuses detained Canadians of stealing state secrets

State news agency reports former diplomat Michael Kovrig was spying with businessman Michael Spavor

Greater Vernon Museum and Archives goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Irish luncheon set for March 17

Royal Canadian Legion supports Vernon youth through bursaries

Three students from each of Vernon’s four high schools will get a $1,000 bursary

New boutique in Kelowna sets out to promote sustainable fashion

Textile Apparel will offer eco-friendly and sustainable clothing as well as vintage gems

Kelowna’s history in snap shots

Local Facebook page celebrates and commemorates Kelowna’s history

Fleury makes 19 saves as Golden Knights blank Canucks 3-0

Markstrom makes 45 stops for struggling Canucks

Most Read