SINGER-SONGWRITER Singer-songwriters Stephen Fearing received a standing ovation on Saturday night during his concert at Centre Stage Theatre during the Ryga Arts Festival. (Photo submitted)

Ryga Festival featured variety of events

Music, storytelling and more included in celebration of arts in Summerland

The Ryga Festival filled downtown Summerland with a variety of theatre and musical events, from opera to singalongs and from Dr. Seuss to George Ryga’s poetry.

The festival is held in honour of George Ryga, a renowned Canadian playwright and author who lived in Summerland from 1962 until his death in 1987.

“In this third year of the festival, we are happy that the entire community of Summerland has supported the festival to the extent that it has,” said Heather Davies, artistic director of the festival.

“We were especially honoured that author Bev Sellars and her husband Chief Bill Wilson spoke at the Summerland Library, as did poet Harold Rhenisch,”added Peter Hay, president of the Ryga Festival Society.

Events included an evening with George Ryga’s The Ecstasy of Rita Joe – An Opera by Victor Davies, and the next night, an evening of music and storytelling with singer-songwriters Stephen Fearing and Tavis Weir.

The Theatre Trail was sold out with traveling audiences enjoying short plays in five downtown storefronts including the Summerland Thrift Shop and the Bead Trails.

There was an overflow crowd in the Summerland Arts Centre when Victor Davies, Fearing and the Princeton Traditional Music Festival founders Jon Bartlett and Rika Ruebsaat talked about songwriting before the entire crowd joined in a singalong. “There was a great sense of the community spirit as locals got to mingle with guest artists,” Davies said.

The Ryga Festival Society welcomes feedback about this year’s festival as planing will begin for the 2019 festival. Comments may be sent to info@rygafest.ca.

 

STORYTELLING WORKSHOP Heather Davies, left, artistic director of the Ryga Festival, and Donna-Michelle St. Bernard host a storytelling workshop at the Summerland IOOF Hall. The workshop was one of many events in this year’s Ryga Festival. The arts festival celebrates the life and legacy of Summerland playwright and author George Ryga. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Previous story
Vernon hosts annual Buddhist convention

Just Posted

Vernon mayoral candidate hosting town hall meetings

Darrin Taylor to answer questions, seek public input

Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

Vernon endorses climate action revolving fund policy and projects

Revolving fund would support projects that provide measurable savings

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Vernon hosts annual Buddhist convention

Guest speaker and world-renown Buddhist professor Dr. Kenneth Tanaka hosts lectures this Saturday.

Vest, Jones-Munk city champs

28th annual City Junior Golf tournament at Hillview

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

Kelowna woman cycling to defeat MS

Nicole Gosselin to participate in MS Bike Okanagan Experience fundraiser

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Most Read