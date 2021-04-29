Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

When Salmon Arm’s Ronald Morlock scratched a winning Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket, he couldn’t quite believe it.
He showed it to his sister and she confirmed his good luck – he had won $50,000.
“She didn’t believe me at first so I went to her house so she could double check the ticket for me because I just couldn’t believe it.”
Morlock told BCLC he is looking forward to treating himself to a new set of golf clubs. He purchased the ticket at the Husky station.
The win still hasn’t quite sunk in, he said.
“It feels different. It feels good to be a winner! I am still in some shock.”
