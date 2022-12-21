Santas deliver Christmas toys to over 400 Vernon families

Thanks to the generosity of the community donating toys to Santas Anonymous, the disappointment of not being able to put presents under the Christmas tree is being replaced with joy.

“We’ve helped over 400 families with Christmas and birthdays this season,” said Perry Wainwright, president of the non-profit which operates year-round.

The need has been about the same as past years but there have been some new families using the service this year.

“We have helped out some of the Ukrainian families that have come over and we’ve helped some of the Syrian refugees as well,” said Wainwright, adding that an interpreter was brought in to assist.

Families low on cash can still access the free service up until Dec. 24. Call 250-542-4448 with your child’s care card number to make an appointment.

Shelves are filled thanks to the community for giving big.

“It’s been a tremendous season, thanks to all the businesses and schools that helped us collect toys,” said Wainwright.

All cash donations are used to keep Santa’s workshop running by paying the rent and utilities and purchasing new toys.

