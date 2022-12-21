Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff filled a car full of toys for Santas Anonymous this year. (Contributed)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital staff filled a car full of toys for Santas Anonymous this year. (Contributed)

Santas deliver Christmas toys to over 400 Vernon families

Thanks to the generosity of the community donating toys to Santas Anonymous, the disappointment of not being able to put presents under the Christmas tree is being replaced with joy.

“We’ve helped over 400 families with Christmas and birthdays this season,” said Perry Wainwright, president of the non-profit which operates year-round.

The need has been about the same as past years but there have been some new families using the service this year.

“We have helped out some of the Ukrainian families that have come over and we’ve helped some of the Syrian refugees as well,” said Wainwright, adding that an interpreter was brought in to assist.

Families low on cash can still access the free service up until Dec. 24. Call 250-542-4448 with your child’s care card number to make an appointment.

Shelves are filled thanks to the community for giving big.

“It’s been a tremendous season, thanks to all the businesses and schools that helped us collect toys,” said Wainwright.

All cash donations are used to keep Santa’s workshop running by paying the rent and utilities and purchasing new toys.

READ MORE: Record smashing year for North Okanagan Valley Gleaners

READ MORE: Warm meals feed Vernon’s homeless over holidays

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Child BenefitGames and ToysVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nature’s Fare delivers Christmas food, cash to B.C. food banks

Just Posted

Road closed
B.C’s Coquihalla closed between Hope and Merritt

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw (left) with his dad and official race starter, Doug, swam for Penticton’s KISU Club at the Ken Denchuk Invitational Meet in Vancouver Dec. 16-18. The event was an all-Para swimming meet which saw Brayshaw establish five new Canadian records. (Facebook photo)
Coldstream man swims to five national records for Penticton

Linda and Greg Creaser make an annual donation to Santas Anonymous, a charity they have supported for 18 years raising a total of $32,000. (Santas Anonymous)
Santas deliver Christmas toys to over 400 Vernon families

Nature’s Fare Markets’ Tara Berger (left) and Brandon Molzahn (right), present a cheque to Neil S. Thompson (middle) of the Salvation Army Food Bank in Vernon. (Contributed)
Nature’s Fare delivers Christmas food, cash to B.C. food banks

Pop-up banner image