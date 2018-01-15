Science Centre hosts Snake Charming session

Huffman wants us to remember that reptiles are our friends

Children of all ages enjoy an up-close and personal lesson on snakes at the Okanagan Science Centre on Jan.14. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

They’re slippery, they’re scaly, and they don’t have legs. They’re the star of some of our scariest nightmares, but Elise Huffman says snakes are some of nature’s most misunderstood creatures.

Huffman, an animal welfare activist with Rocky’s Reptiles, feels so strongly about her serpentine friends that has taken her passion on the road, so-to-speak.

She hosts a series of Snake Charming workshops at the Okanagan Science Centre where she lets people of all ages get up close and personal with pythons and corn snakes in hopes of driving away fears and diminishing doubts about these scaly squamates (reptiles).

Watch Elise in action

To learn more about the Okanagan Science Centre or their programming, click here

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.