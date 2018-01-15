Children of all ages enjoy an up-close and personal lesson on snakes at the Okanagan Science Centre on Jan.14. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Science Centre hosts Snake Charming session

Huffman wants us to remember that reptiles are our friends

They’re slippery, they’re scaly, and they don’t have legs. They’re the star of some of our scariest nightmares, but Elise Huffman says snakes are some of nature’s most misunderstood creatures.

Huffman, an animal welfare activist with Rocky’s Reptiles, feels so strongly about her serpentine friends that has taken her passion on the road, so-to-speak.

She hosts a series of Snake Charming workshops at the Okanagan Science Centre where she lets people of all ages get up close and personal with pythons and corn snakes in hopes of driving away fears and diminishing doubts about these scaly squamates (reptiles).

Watch Elise in action

To learn more about the Okanagan Science Centre or their programming, click here

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Four-year-old Westen Wood holds Sabrina, a 6-foot-long Corn Snake, during the Okanagan Science Centre’s Snake Charming Show on Jan.12. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Previous story
Tourney honours Marvin the Collector

Just Posted

Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

Funtastic announces co-managers

Board members Diana Williamson and Akbal Mund step down to become managers; Rob Ellis new president

Thrift store volunteer returns Bible to Alberta church

Salmon Arm woman knew documents were meaningful and made efforts to contact parish.

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

School district offers rowing academy

Vernon School District announces partnership with local club as academies expand

Science Centre hosts Snake Charming session

Huffman wants us to remember that reptiles are our friends

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Livestock watering regulation changes proposed

Public input sought from public, First Nations and stakeholders

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

‘Young, innocent’ teen hit in Vancouver shooting not expected to live: police

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

20-year-old’s body found on a rural service road North of Hope in April

Most Read