Scouts say this years’ fundraiser was the “biggest yet”

Saturday’s annual 1st BX Scout tree pick-up and bottle drive was the biggest yet, according to Scouter Kevin Bader. “It was a great day, with a tonne of community support,” Bader said. On Jan. 6, the 1st BX Beaver Scouts, Cub Scouts, Scouts, Venturer Scouts, parents and volunteer leaders (Scouters) held their fourth annual tree pick up and bottle drive in support of scout programming. Bader said the event included more than 50 “scouting youth” and parents working together picking up trees and sorting bottles, and raised $2,000 for scouting programs.

Money raised from the drive will go “directly” to fund gear and outdoor learning events for local youth.

