Roch Fortin of Maple Roch taps sap from some sugar trees on the Nomad Cidery property in Summerland. (File photo)

Roch Fortin of Maple Roch taps sap from some sugar trees on the Nomad Cidery property in Summerland. (File photo)

See, smell and taste how maple syrup is made in Summerland today

Sap tapped from local sugar trees is being boiled and turned into syrup

If you are looking for something unique to do today, head over to Summerland and see, smell and taste how maple syrup is made.

Roch Fortin and the Maple Roch team are boiling sap and turning it into syrup Sunday, from 11 to 4 p.m.

He has been boiling all weekend long from the back of the Maple Roch store at Victoria Road.

The sap tapped from a dozen or so local sugar maple trees including some on the Nomad Cidery property is boiled for days to a certain brick count and then bottled.

After all this work, Maple Roch will only get around 15 litres of the pure Summerland syrup.

“It’s a labour of love and it’s worth it because we can say that we can make pure maple syrup here in Summerland, not just in Quebec or New Brunswick,” said Fortin in 2021 when he boiled syrup at Nomad.

When we think of maple syrup, we think of Quebec where the majority of Canada’s maple syrup is made.

But Fortin has been tapping from some local trees and having success with it.

Maple Roch is a store dedicated to everything maple syrup.

READ MORE: Turning Summerland sap into syrup

Summerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon resident reflects on 106 years

Just Posted

Vipers defenceman Anthony Cliche (#37) parries away Trail’s Nicholas Remissong in BCHL action on Saturday night, where the Vipers won 2-1. (Vernon Vipers Twitter)
Red hot Vipers win their fifth straight, dousing the Smoke Eaters 2-1

Happy birthday to Vernon resident Edna Ratzliff, who turns 106 Sunday, March 19. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon resident reflects on 106 years

Residents of Vernon’s Canterbury Court raised more than $2,000 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)
Vernon seniors care deeply about hospice society

Jesse Brown (second from right) is joined by partners Darion Odell (left) and Joel Rybachuk (right) in purchasing Cidel Moving and Storage, and rebranding as Browns Transport. The trio bought the business from the Zoethout family, represented by Rick Zoethout (second from left) and Art Zoethout (third from left). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Longtime Vernon moving firm delivered to new partners

Pop-up banner image