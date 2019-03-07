Shuswap man wants to inspire autistic community with TED Talk

Brody Butts will be speaking on self advocacy for people with autism

A young Salmon Arm man’s ideas on self advocacy for those with autism will be broadcast around the world in the form of a TED Talk.

Brody Butts,who is studying science at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), will be speaking at the TEDx TRU conference on Saturday, March 9.

Butts’ talk will deal with the ways he has advocated for himself during his educational career in order to access services that allow him to achieve his full potential. He said he will also detail how self advocacy can play a role in other people’s lives, particularly those who are on the autism spectrum.

“Being a young adult with autism, I’ve gone through middle school and high school with my diagnosis,” Butts said.

Read More: Salmon Arm student earns Trevor Linden scholarship

Through resources such as a speech language pathologist and learning resource teachers at school, Butts learned ways to advocate for himself.

Butts said he knew university would be a lot different than high school. He has found he doesn’t have to deal with the negativity he experienced from some other students in high school, but when it comes to classes there ares still challenges to be overcome.

Butts said without advocating for himself with TRU’s accessibility staff he wouldn’t be able to perform academically at the level he does.

Read more: Founder of Me Too movement speaks in Kelowna

“I sometimes need a little bit of extra time to do handwritten assignments. For my tests and exams TRU has an alternate setting, a testing centre, so when I need that extra time I’m able to go in there and get that extra time that I need to actually finish my exams,” he said.

Butts has sensory processing disorder which causes him to write very slowly by hand. He said he has to press very hard into the paper when writing.

“It actually sends pain up my arm to the extent that I have to take a long time and stop writing. If I push too hard and I’m writing for a long time sometimes it can take me 10 to 20 minutes in order to regain that strength in my writing hand,”

Butts said by advocating for himself, he can get extensions for quizzes and exams which allow him to show his professors what he is truly capable of.

Read More: Salmon Arm student makes short-list for B.C. Excellence in Autism Awards

After completing his undergrad, Butts hopes to go to med school. He thinks the public speaking experience he is getting through TEDx will be a valuable asset in his career.

“Public speaking has become a really big part of me when before it was something that I thought I could never do,” Butts said.

He said he used to fidget and get anxious when speaking in public but by pushing himself he has improved.

Butts feels speaking at TEDx TRU is both a great opportunity for him and a chance to empower others in the autistic community.

All of the TEDx TRU talks will be broadcast on TEDx’s website and Youtube channel.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school
Next story
Rotary Club’s Spring Breakout returns

Just Posted

‘These moments left us in awe’: Coldstream family grateful for support after fire destroys home

A family of five is indebted to the community for their outpouring of support

Letter: Coldstream family thankful for community support

A Coldstream family that lost their home in a fire in February is thankful for the community support

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic

Three vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash

New snow delights skiers in the Interior

Ski hills received between 10 to 18 cm of snow overnight

Vernon dust advisory ended

Last night’s snowfall contributed to improving the air quality in Vernon.

Vernon students shine at Annual Choral Showcase

Choirs from 14 District 22 schools performed Wednesday at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

As a rare 9th-degree black belt, B.C. senior still gets kicks teaching karate

Former Vancouver cop Don Owens involved in martial arts for 54 years

B.C. tightening rules for farmland reserve exclusion applications

Land commission gets new powers to order landowner records

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

School adds strategies to fight extinction of Secwepemc language

Chief Atahm School expansion to accommodate students up to Grade 10

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

At Random: The state of journalism in our modern world

With the advent of social media, proper journalism is more important than ever

Suspicious fire damages Kamloops motel

Three units were damaged and four people were displaced by the blaze

Most Read