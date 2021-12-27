Sign of the times for VJH volunteers

Vernon Jubilee Hospital volunteers Lesa Ryz (from left), Sheila Bowlware and Susan Lum, and VJH coordinator of volunteer services Liz Lecoupe pay tribute to hospital volunteers outside VJH with a special sign donated by Celebration Signs Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The volunteer help Liz Lecoupe receives at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is outstanding.

Mother Nature, on the other hand, not so cooperative.

On a recent Thursday prior to Christmas, Lecoupe arranged for a sign to be erected for the day beside the hospital’s main entrance that said simply ‘THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS.’

But it was a windy morning and…

“I’m going to have to find a way to have the sign secured,” laughed Lecoupe, coordinator of volunteer services at VJH. On this morning, she had help from Lesa Ryz, Susan Lum and Sheila Bowlware in getting the sign secured and posted as parts of the signs were blown about the grounds.

As they worked with the sign, passersby honked in support.

The sign was donated by Crystal Leese at Celebration Sings Okanagan.

The vision of VJH Volunteer Services is to set new standards of excellence in the delivery of health services in the province.

The group follows the values of quality, integrity, respect and trust.

READ MORE: Donation, rescue make for lively week before Christmas for COSAR



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

volunteers