Vernon Jubilee Hospital volunteers Lesa Ryz (from left), Sheila Bowlware and Susan Lum, and VJH coordinator of volunteer services Liz Lecoupe pay tribute to hospital volunteers outside VJH with a special sign donated by Celebration Signs Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Jubilee Hospital volunteers Lesa Ryz (from left), Sheila Bowlware and Susan Lum, and VJH coordinator of volunteer services Liz Lecoupe pay tribute to hospital volunteers outside VJH with a special sign donated by Celebration Signs Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Sign of the times for VJH volunteers

Vernon hospital helpers recognized with sign erected saying ‘thank you’

The volunteer help Liz Lecoupe receives at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is outstanding.

Mother Nature, on the other hand, not so cooperative.

On a recent Thursday prior to Christmas, Lecoupe arranged for a sign to be erected for the day beside the hospital’s main entrance that said simply ‘THANK YOU VOLUNTEERS.’

But it was a windy morning and…

“I’m going to have to find a way to have the sign secured,” laughed Lecoupe, coordinator of volunteer services at VJH. On this morning, she had help from Lesa Ryz, Susan Lum and Sheila Bowlware in getting the sign secured and posted as parts of the signs were blown about the grounds.

As they worked with the sign, passersby honked in support.

The sign was donated by Crystal Leese at Celebration Sings Okanagan.

The vision of VJH Volunteer Services is to set new standards of excellence in the delivery of health services in the province.

The group follows the values of quality, integrity, respect and trust.

READ MORE: Donation, rescue make for lively week before Christmas for COSAR


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

volunteers

Previous story
Staying connected in Lake Country through volunteering
Next story
Colourful frozen waterfall mysteriously returns on Highway 3A, near Penticton

Just Posted

Vernon resident Raine Bouzane woke up to water in his basement suite near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road Monday morning, Dec. 27, the result of a suspected water main break as temperatures reached Minus 24 degrees. (Raine Bouzane photo)
Vernon crews fixing water main break

Lake Country’s Kevin Blakely took these photos of twister-like formations called ‘steam devils’ from his home Monday, Dec. 27. The formations were travelling west along Okanagan Lake. (Kevin Blakely photos)
Devil(s) went down to Okanagan Lake

On Christmas Eve, COSAR was called out to assist the Kelowna RCMP in searching for and locating an elderly female with a mental health issue in the North Glenmore area. (COSAR)
Snowboarder missing overnight at Big White

Vernon Jubilee Hospital volunteers Lesa Ryz (from left), Sheila Bowlware and Susan Lum, and VJH coordinator of volunteer services Liz Lecoupe pay tribute to hospital volunteers outside VJH with a special sign donated by Celebration Signs Okanagan. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Sign of the times for VJH volunteers