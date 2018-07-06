SilverStar gondola nearing completion

Take a free ride on the new feature at Vernon ski hill July 14

Work is progressing, despite a June snowfall interruption, to ensure the gondolas are ready to ride for July 14 at SilverStar.

See related: Silver Star reaches new heights with gondola

The mountain resort marks the grand opening with free gondola rides (11-4) and free barbecue beach party Saturday.

Enjoy snow cones at the summit, games, a dunk tank for charity and live music by Andrew Johns.

The gondola ribbon cutting and naming dedication starts at 11 a.m. Cake will be served at 1:30 and the winner of a $1,000 cash giveaway will be announced at 2 p.m. (You have to visit SilverStar’s Facebook page and like the contest post and guess the number of gondola cabins in the comments to be entered)

Meanwhile the resort is open for the summer season, with hiking, biking and more.

See related: Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

Along with the gondola opening, the Canada Cup (the biggest downhill race of the summer) takes place at the mountain July 14-15.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool
Next story
Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

Just Posted

Okanagan junior lacrosse playoffs begin with emergency referees

Games in Vernon and Kamloops delayed as league referees fail to show in either city

Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Council removed buffers which prevented the shops from operating within a km distance of each other

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

Salmon natural bypass channel topic of Lumby meeting

Community meeting on fish passage at Shuswap falls July 5 brings optimism

Terroir cheesemaker takes over the business

Terroir Cheese cheesemaker Sandra Proulx has taken over the business from Leonard Marriott

Hot dogs, not cool warns BC SPCA

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are warning pet owners to leave their dogs at home this summer

Lake Country teens get their own festival

Summer FEST is held July 14 and features skateboarding, free food and music

Inferno on the Coquihalla

A semi truck has caught on fire, closing one lane of traffic on the Coquihalla.

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

Mother of missing Indigenous woman hits feds, RCMP with $600M class action

She is alleging a “negligent” and “lackadaisical” approach to investigating missing and murdered Indigenous women

One dead after plane crash on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

The small plane went down roughly two km from the Sechelt airport

Alberta man running across Canada to break records, raise money

David Proctor hopes to cross the country in 66 days and also raise $1M for rare diseases

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Most Read