SilverStar gondola nearing completion

Take a free ride on the new feature at Vernon ski hill July 14

Work is progressing, despite a June snowfall interruption, to ensure the gondolas are ready to ride for July 14 at SilverStar.

The mountain resort marks the grand opening with free gondola rides (11-4) and free barbecue beach party Saturday.

Enjoy snow cones at the summit, games, a dunk tank for charity and live music by Andrew Johns.

The gondola ribbon cutting and naming dedication starts at 11 a.m. Cake will be served at 1:30 and the winner of a $1,000 cash giveaway will be announced at 2 p.m. (You have to visit SilverStar’s Facebook page and like the contest post and guess the number of gondola cabins in the comments to be entered)

Meanwhile the resort is open for the summer season, with hiking, biking and more.

Along with the gondola opening, the Canada Cup (the biggest downhill race of the summer) takes place at the mountain July 14-15.

