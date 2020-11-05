Smiles abound for VJHF after cookie campaign

Michael Kinghorn, president of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (left), receives a cheque for more than $19,000 from Tim Hortons owner/operator Dan Currie. The money was raised through Tim Hortons’ annual Smile Cookie Campaign. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

For more than 24 years, Tim Hortons’ restaurant owners and guests have been spreading smiles through their delicious, and often interesting looking, chocolate chunk cookies.

This year is no exception, with more than $19,000 being raised for local healthcare initiatives in the North Okanagan through the annual Smile Cookie campaign.

Since 2003 local owner and operators Dan and Jamie Currie have supported the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation through their cookie sale initiative. With $1 from every cookie sold impacting excellence in health care each year, local donations from their campaign now total more than $378,000 in the North Okanagan.

“We are incredibly lucky to live in such a generous community,” Dan Currie said. “In a year that has affected so many of our community members in different ways, it feels good to know that we can still come together through the Smile Cookie campaign to give to our local hospital.”

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support and generosity of the Currie family and Tim Hortons,” VJH Foundation president Michael Kinghorn said.

“Thank you to all of our local residents who once again purchased the iconic cookies with blue eyes and cheerful pink smiles during the Smile Cookie campaign. It really does show how every dollar truly does make a difference.”

Tim Hortons has been supporting local communities through the Smile Cookie program since 1996. This year the restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising $10.56 million for local charities.

