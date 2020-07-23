Snapshot: Seven-year-old boy recognized for rescue on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on Wednesday, July 22.

The award, a Detachment Commander Certificate of Appreciation for Bravery, was given to Krabbendam for his actions of Saturday, July 11 when he jumped into Shuswap Lake at Sicamous’ Beach Park to save another boy from drowning. The successful rescue was aided by the boys’ families and friends of the Krabbendams.

McNeil said he would also be looking into nominating Cody for a Canadian Red Cross Rescuer Award.

Read more: Brave 7-year-old Shuswap boy rescues older child from drowning near Sicamous beach

RCMP