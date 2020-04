Ranchero Elementary School Grade 5 student Sam Muddiman does his school work at home in curious company, with cat Cody taking a peak at what he’s reading as cat Zeddy has a rest on Daisy the pony, who has no issue with eating during class time. With schools currently closed due to COVID-19, Shuswap students have been sharing images of their learning-from-home educational and physical activities with their schools.

Salmon Arm