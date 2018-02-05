Snow Sculpture Contest frosty fun for all

Nas Bifano and Clinton Fitzpatrick begin their snow sculpture at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s annual Snow Sculpture Competition Friday afternoon. The contest began Friday morning at 10 a.m. and concluded Sunday morning at 10 a.m. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

WATCH

Participants talk snow sculpting 101

It may have been cold–it may have been damp, but that didn’t stop these hearty souls from participating in SilverStar Mountain Resort’s annual Snow Sculpture competition this weekend.

Under the theme, [Alice in] Wonderland, this year’s group of contestant were asked to create their Wonderland fantasy using only water and snow.

The competition draws snow carving teams from around the world, and each team is given two days and two nights to complete their works of art.

Teams begin at 10 a.m. Friday morning, starting with enormous blocks of snow that have been cured during the week. Spectators are invited to come watch the huge snow carvings come to life Friday and Saturday, with final judging taking place on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

WATCH

To see shots of the finished sculptures

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.