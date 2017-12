Ken Wadsworth is the winner of the Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre Society $5,000 travel voucher from Maritime Travel. The voucher is for the Society’s annual raffle. (Photo submitted)

Ken Wadsworth is jet set!

Wadsworth is the lucky winner of the Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre Society’s anual raffle – a $5,000 travel voucher from Maritime Travel.

Serving Vernon since 1986, the centre relies on such funraising effort to assist others in need.

It is one of the many organizations supported by United Way, which is struggling to meet its annual financial goal.



