Song penned for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

A song about curling, penned by a Penticton trio, is being released prior to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts national women’s curling championships.

Curling Time, co-written by Penticton’s 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts bid committee co-chair Kim Kirkham and local musicians Gary Leggott and William Leggott, sings the praises of many aspects of the sport of curling. The song is was released just in time for the event, held at the South Okanagan Events Centre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.

“Lyrically it’s a song about curling, which can be a challenging and intense competition,” said Kirkham, who is vice-chair of the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. “But on the flip side, it is a game of good graces, manners and socializing. I chose to write about the lighter more whimsical side of curling.”

The song’s chorus refers to “broom stacking,” a traditional curling term referring to the aprés game social aspect.

“This term, found in the history books was first used by early curlers,” Kirkham said. “After completing a game on the pond, curlers would stack their brooms in front of the fire and enjoy beverages with their opponents.”

Kirkham said she is confident Penticton will prove to be one of the best host communities in recent history for a national championship tournament that will be fun for all participants and volunteers alike.

“Many fine people and businesses from our community are involved in putting this tournament on for Canada,” Kirkham said. “We are optimistic and confident that our volunteers and our community will put on the best tournament in 2018. Plus this event represents a tremendous economic and marketing opportunity for Penticton, and indeed the entire Okanagan region.”

Curling Time is is available for sale at cdbaby.com.

Tickets and information for the championship tournament in Penticton can be found online at curling.ca/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), or by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849).