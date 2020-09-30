An RCMP officer was assaulted during an arrest of an impaired driver on Sept. 28. (Black Press File)

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

A Keremeos police officer was assaulted by an alleged impaired driver in Cawston on Sept. 28.

The 48-year-old Cawston resident faces charges of assaulting a police officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with his probation order.

The officer was responding to a report of a vehicle collision on Newton Road in Cawston.

When he arrived, the officer saw the man in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck parked on the side of the road. The officer also saw smoke coming from the engine.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

The rear tires had caught on debris, but were still continuously spinning from the driver applying the gas pedal.

After the driver turned off the vehicle, and presenting to the officer as being impaired, he was directed to exit the vehicle.

Once he got out of the truck, he became aggressive, including at one point hitting the officer in the face before he was arrested.

He is scheduled to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on Dec. 16, 2020.

To report a typo, email: editor@keremeosreview.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan woman shocked by return of letter in a bottle, after 31 years

Just Posted

Vernon teen wheels along for new playground

Aiden Satterthwaite hopes to unicycle 41 kms to raise money for playground in Valley of the Sun

Regional district funding phased out for Friends of Fintry

Heritage site volunteer group loses $39,000 grant incrementally over next two years

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Vernon council boosts O’Keefe Ranch grant

Proposed increase of $75K passed through council by one vote margin

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil ousted at French Open

Paris has never been kind to Vernon tennis star, now 0-7 at the Grand Slam event

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

Here are key takeaways from the first of three scheduled presidential debates before Election Day on Nov. 3

Most Read