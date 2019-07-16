Stallone was found injured on the side of a Vernon road. (Photo contributed: Vernon & District SPCA)

SPCA seek public’s help for cat found injured on Vernon road

Stallone is suffering from several injuries and remains in SPCA care

An injured cat was found languishing on the side of a Vernon road. A Good Samaritan found him and alerted the SPCA who have said that the cat, named Stallone, was likely that he was hit by a car.

A local veterinary clinic assessed Stallone to find he had a fractured pelvis, a dislocated bone and a fractured bone in his left hind leg. He is also anemic.

The Vernon SPCA was unable to find an owner for this cat so he is currently under their care.

“Stallone’s hind left leg has been amputated and his pelvis is expected to heal with time. Once his injuries heal, his anemia is also expected to resolve,” said Chelsea Taylor, branch manager at the Vernon & District SPCA.

His medical treatment is expected to cost $2,272 and he will have to stay at the SPCA for at least two months before he’s ready to be adopted.

“Stallone is a very lovely cat. The entire vet clinic is in love with him and describe him as ‘so darn sweet,’” said Taylor. “Even in pain, he is purring and reaches for your hand with his head. He has a fighting spirit.”

To help save Stallone and other animals in need at the Vernon & District SPCA, visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 4800 Haney Road, Vernon, 250-549-7297.

