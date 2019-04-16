Spelling Bee causing a buzz in Vernon

Teams sought to take part in fun Literacy Society fundraiser

Robert Foord was a “reasonable” speller growing up, but the Kal Tire president admits spell check can be a handy tool.

Yet Foord and his Auto Correct team won’t have that resource to rely on as they take part in the 12th annual Adult Spelling Bee Challenge on Wednesday, April 24.

See: Vernon adult Spelling Bee Challenge is back

The event will see teams of eight work together to determine the correct spelling of words, all in support of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan.

“We’ve always been in the top 30,” jokes Luke Davis, returning to the Auto Correct team for his fourth year.

There are 24 teams signed up so far for the event, so the Kal Tire team stats might just improve.

But organizers are hoping to draw some new teams to the annual fundraiser.

“It would be great to get some new blood,” said Wendy Aasen, executive director of the Literacy Society.

The funds raised support a variety of initiatives aimed at improving literacy among all ages and stages locally. Such as One-to-One Reading at elementary schools, Books for Babies and Computer Literacy training. Plus there are efforts to provide even more programs.

See: Telus supports second chapter of Vernon reading program

“We would like to expand into financial literacy because there is a need in the community,” said Aasen.

Like many of the programs offered, the Spelling Bee puts a focus on fun while providing an educational experience.

Costumes are encouraged for the 7:30 a.m. team-building event, which includes a hearty breakfast and photo booth at the Prestige Vernon Lodge.

“Some of the words are tricky for sure,” said Shawneen Inglis, a second-year Auto Correct who is most intimidated by the Queen Bees team.

See: Bees, Eggheads spell beautifully

Adds teammate Nikki Kinakin: “Assume they are trying to trick you.”

To register for the event or for more information visit www.literacysociety.ca. The cost is $125 or $1,000 for a team of eight. Sponsorships are also sought for students to take part.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

Just Posted

Motorcyclist involved in Vernon crash

Accident causes traffic delays near Butcher Boys

Lumby woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Legendary world landmark suffered significant damage Monday during fire in Paris

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Fire at Vernon high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Most Read