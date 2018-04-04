Spring auction blooms

United Way online auction is underway for the month of April

United Way’s Spring Online Auction is up and running from 9 a.m. April 1 through until 3 p.m. on April 30, 2018.

There are services, products, items, experiences and gift certificates donated by local merchants and community members.

To see what is on offer, register, and join in the bidding at www.32auctions.com/SpringOnlineAuction2018.

The United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap is the main benefactor of the auction, while other local groups such as Independent Living Vernon will also be participating.

“This is a great way to support your community and get great value,” said Linda Yule of United Way, “donors of the items have been very generous, the auction site provides a great opportunity to promote their business or service. It is a win-win event!”

