St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs spreading joy in the Okanagan

Capital News joined labradoodle Cooper as he was hard at work at Vineyards Residence in Kelowna

St. John Ambulance therapy dog Cooper spreading the love at a seniors’ residence in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Big smiles and wagging tails is what you’ll find when St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs are around.

Faye Anstey and 11-year-old labradoodle Cooper make regular visits to care homes, vaccination clinics, schools, libraries and elsewhere to help ease anxiety and spread joy.

Anstey, unit facilitator for Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon, says the area has about 40 volunteers, but they are always looking for more.

Learn all about the Therapy Dog program or other ways to volunteer with St. John Ambulance at sja.ca.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Northern Lights display over Lake Country

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsKelownaLake CountryVernonVolunteer