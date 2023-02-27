St. John Ambulance therapy dog Cooper spreading the love at a seniors’ residence in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs spreading joy in the Okanagan

Capital News joined labradoodle Cooper as he was hard at work at Vineyards Residence in Kelowna

Big smiles and wagging tails is what you’ll find when St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs are around.

Faye Anstey and 11-year-old labradoodle Cooper make regular visits to care homes, vaccination clinics, schools, libraries and elsewhere to help ease anxiety and spread joy.

Anstey, unit facilitator for Kelowna, Lake Country, and Vernon, says the area has about 40 volunteers, but they are always looking for more.

Learn all about the Therapy Dog program or other ways to volunteer with St. John Ambulance at sja.ca.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Northern Lights display over Lake Country

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DogsKelownaLake CountryVernonVolunteer

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon woman celebrates 100th birthday with older sister

Just Posted

Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)
PHOTOS: Northern lights dance again in North Okanagan sky

The Vernon Panthers have been seeded No. 14 for the Junior Girls Provincial Invitational Basketball Championships which begin Wednesday, March 1, in Langley. (File photo)
Four Okanagan teams set for B.C. Junior Girls Hoops

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have agreed to a price hike for daily and seasonal boat launch and parking pass prices for Kalavista boat launch (pictured) on Kalamalka Lake, and Paddlewheel Park (Okanagan Lake) boat launch. (Morning Star file)
Vernon, Coldstream hiking boat launch, other parking lot fees

Okanagan College’s new Student Housing project is expected to be completed in 2024. Its capital costs are approximately $15.75 million. (Okanagan College website)
Further Coldstream tax hike possible with Okanagan College grant request