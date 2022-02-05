Step out in Greater Vernon’s winter wonderland with snowshoeing

Snowshoeing is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy winter. (Contributed)

Ritchie Leslie

Ribbons of Green Trail Society

Snowshoeing offers a chance to get out and about in the winter months, enjoy the outdoors and get healthy exercise.

All with a minimum of equipment and no need for lessons to get started. If you enjoy getting out for walks or hikes in the winter, try snowshoeing.

Snowshoes come in a variety of designs but the basics are all the same. An arrangement of straps or binding devices holds the snowshoe securely onto your boots, and a gripping device underneath stops you from sliding on steep ups or downs.

Snowshoes are sized according to your weight – to stop you sinking too much in soft snow. Usually the more expensive they are, the lighter they are. Poles really help with balance.

If you have a set of hiking poles you’re already all set. Stay away from old school wooden snowshoes as they’re simply too heavy.

Vernon offers a wonderful variety of places to snowshoe when snow conditions are good. For a quick circuit try the Grey Canal, Predator Ridge or Middleton Mountain trails after a fresh snowfall.

Visit ribbonsofgreen.ca for more information about local trails in Greater Vernon. Kalamalka Lake and Silver Star Provincial Parks offer a wider range of trails from easy to difficult.

Silver Star Mountain Resort and Sovereign Lake Nordic Club offer a variety of trails that wind through the trees high up above Vernon. Trail fees apply at both and rentals are available if you don’t have your own equipment.

If you can only get out at night take a headlamp along for an amazing experience.

