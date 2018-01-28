Andre Sutherland Begin visits Village by the Station monthly, entertaining the residents with dramatic recitations of Robert Service’s poems like The Cremation of Sam McGee. Steve Kidd/Western News

Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

Penticton man tells the tale of Robert Service and his poems

About two decades ago, Andre Sutherland Begin was given an assignment in an English course that set him on the path of the storyteller.

At the time, Begin was attending college in Nanaimo, taking conservation officer training, when he was given the assignment to memorize a poem.

“I recalled hearing The Cremation of Sam McGee in grade school. So I downloaded that and I memorized it,” said Begin.

He’s still got Robert Service’s famous poem memorized, along with many more, that he has been performing for 18 years. Senior’s homes are especially important to him, like Village by the Station in Penticton, which he visits monthly.

“One of my storytelling partners, her mother lived in a retirement residence, so I went there to give them a show,” said Begin.

That start was followed by visits to other retirement centres around Nanaimo. “Then I found the Travellers Lodge. They house dementia and Alzheimer’s Syndrome patients, which is my charity. My father passed away from Alzheimer’s, as well as an aunt and an uncle. So I went there on a monthly basis as a volunteer for six years.

“Another reason I do it, about a year ago, I was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.“

Begin combines his dramatic recitations of Service’s poems with real tales of Service and how the poems came to be. But Begin’s reasons for continuing are simple.

“It is just something I enjoy, and the elders enjoy it. I took it as a challenge to memorize more and more of his poems. I have about an hour show I do now, I have about 20 poems in memory,” said Begin. “I like the rhyme and the rhythm and the history of it and the stories behind it. I’ve also studied the history of Whitehorse and the gold mining.”

Previous story
A chilly Australia Day on SilverStar

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Central and North Okanagan

As much as 25 centimetres is expected by tonight in Kelowna and Vernon areas.

Father son team smoothing things over for Scotties

A father and son team are looking after the ice for the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

Gallery gears up for wine, art-fuelled fun

Vernon Public Art Gallery hosts Pinot and Paint night as part of Vernon Winter Carnival Feb. 6

Seven suspected fatal overdoses in three days

IH warns residents after seven suspected overdoses in region in three days

What’s happening

Find out what is taking place this weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Curling competition gaining momentum

Team B.C. scores first win at Tournament of Hearts

Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

Penticton man tells the tale of Robert Service and his poems

Vees hold on to top spot

Victory over Cowichan is Vees ninth win in last 10 games

Snow delays flights at YLW

A few arrivals and departures at Kelowna Interational Airport delayed by weather

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

Most Read

  • Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

    Penticton man tells the tale of Robert Service and his poems