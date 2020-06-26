Summer fun ahead for SilverStar Museum

Nature walks, bird watching, book talks and more among events planned for COVID-19 summer

Bird watching and nature hikes are among some events planned to take place July 2020 at SilverStar Mountain Museum. (Citizen file)

SilverStar Mountain Museum is moving out doors for the summer amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, proving a museum is not just a building full of old stuff.

With a focus on natural history and celebrating local creativity, SilverStar Mountain Museum has an exciting lineup of events slated for every weekend starting July 11.

Some old favourites will make a return while new exciting opportunities will be presented, so lace up your hiking boots and meet outside the museum for a variety of walk and talk experiences.

Saturday, July 11, will kick off the unusual summer lineup as Trish Reid will accompany participants on a birding walk at 10 a.m. Wear good shoes or boots as it is still wet under foot and there are mosquitoes around which is good for the birds.

Sunday, July 12, join Greg O’Neill at 10 a.m. for an easy walk to learn about the trees of Silver Star. O’Neill will teach participants how to recognize different species by their cones and bark and decipher a tree’s age by taking a core sample.

Saturday, July 18, meet Ward Strong for an Insect Safari at 10 a.m. Ward will provide nets and hand lenses for participants to catch, identify, appreciate and release insects. Masks will be required, as well as sturdy shoes, bug spray and sunscreen.

Sunday, July 19, Silver Star author Patti Lefkos will host a book talk about her first title: Nepal One Day at a Time, at 10 a.m. Learn more about Lefkos’ travels in Nepal with her husband and her solo return trip where she spent two weeks teaching in a remote school and a month trekking the forbidden kingdom of Upper Mustang.

Saturday, July 25, join local wildlife photographer Jane Weitzl at 10 a.m. and learn the ins-and-outs of photographing alpine flowers and wildlife. Bring a camera.

Sunday, July 26, meet Margaret McKenzie, a member of the North Okanagan Naturalist Club, at 10 a.m. McKenize runs the blue bird recovery program and is prepared to offer a gentle walk through the Silver Star area. There, she will teach participants to identify alpine flowers and learn more about pollination.

August’s lineup has yet to be announced, but the museum said some can’t misses include Warner Gruenwald’s tour of Silver Star’s geology; Ginny Hall’s art lessons and Roseanne Van Ee’s outing: Wild about Bears.

The museum said some of July’s offerings will be offered again for those who can’t attend Round 1.

Stay tuned to skisilverstar.com for more information.

Participants will be limited and registration is required.

Fee is by donation.

Self-guided walking tours of SilverStar Museum historical exhibits around the mountain will continue to be open. Maps are available to guide the walk.

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

READ MORE: Vernon forges ahead with planning of new rec centre

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.