Summer Solstice The Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the Silver Star Rotary Club will team up to stage the inaugural Celebration of the Summer Solstice Friday, June 21. Attendance is by donation to the ABNC Education Centre Fund. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food, speeches, and presentations to celebrate the longest day of the year. It will come to an end around 8 p.m. As this day is also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, First Nations Elder Molly Bono will speak about indigenous peoples and the summer solstice. A BBQ is being organized by the Silver Star Rotary Club with all donation proceeds going to the Ken Barton Education Centre as the ABNC’s founder was a prominent member of this service club. Solstice burgers will be served. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have telescopes on site to view the sun and the moon. (Contributed)

Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

The 2019 summer solstice takes place Friday, June 21

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the Silver Star Rotary Club are teaming up for the inaugural Celebration of the Summer Solstice which takes place today (Friday).

Attendance is by donation to the ABNC Education Centre Fund.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food, speeches, and presentations to celebrate the longest day of the year. It will come to an end around 8 p.m.

As this day is also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, First Nations Elder Molly Bono will speak about indigenous peoples and the summer solstice.

A barbecue is also being organized by the Silver Star Rotary Club with all donation proceeds going to the Ken Barton Education Centre as the ABNC’s founder was a prominent member of this service club.

Solstice burgers will be served.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have telescopes on site to view the sun and the moon. They will lead groups down to the Analemmatic Sundial to demonstrate its use and talk about what the summer solstice really is.

Guides will also take participants along the Nature Centre trails and show them some of nature’s delights.

Related: Sundial to be unveiled on summer solstice

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Vernon business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

PHOTOS: VSS grad tradition continues

Students gathered for celebratory photoshoot on the steps of the Vernon courthouse June 20

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

The 2019 summer solstice takes place Friday, June 21

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

RCMP intercept Okanagan woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Most Read