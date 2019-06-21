Summer Solstice Celebration at ABNC

Summer Solstice The Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the Silver Star Rotary Club will team up to stage the inaugural Celebration of the Summer Solstice Friday, June 21. Attendance is by donation to the ABNC Education Centre Fund. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food, speeches, and presentations to celebrate the longest day of the year. It will come to an end around 8 p.m. As this day is also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, First Nations Elder Molly Bono will speak about indigenous peoples and the summer solstice. A BBQ is being organized by the Silver Star Rotary Club with all donation proceeds going to the Ken Barton Education Centre as the ABNC’s founder was a prominent member of this service club. Solstice burgers will be served. The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have telescopes on site to view the sun and the moon. (Contributed)

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and the Silver Star Rotary Club are teaming up for the inaugural Celebration of the Summer Solstice which takes place today (Friday).

Attendance is by donation to the ABNC Education Centre Fund.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with food, speeches, and presentations to celebrate the longest day of the year. It will come to an end around 8 p.m.

As this day is also Indigenous Peoples’ Day, First Nations Elder Molly Bono will speak about indigenous peoples and the summer solstice.

A barbecue is also being organized by the Silver Star Rotary Club with all donation proceeds going to the Ken Barton Education Centre as the ABNC’s founder was a prominent member of this service club.

Solstice burgers will be served.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have telescopes on site to view the sun and the moon. They will lead groups down to the Analemmatic Sundial to demonstrate its use and talk about what the summer solstice really is.

Guides will also take participants along the Nature Centre trails and show them some of nature’s delights.

