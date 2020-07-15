Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

According to the 1909 provincial assessment records, Summerland was the most prosperous Okanagan community. This section of Shaughnessy Avenue is now Lakeshore Drive. The last building in the row is the Summerland Hotel, promptly built following the founding of Summerland in 1902. The location of the hotel is now the vacant lot across the street from the present day trout hatchery. Next in the row of buildings is Empire Hall with the Summerland Supply Company using the lower floor. Next is the Lakeshore Telephone Office (prior to expansion) and the post office, followed by George McWilliams’s real estate office. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The Summerland Museum and Archives Society will present guided walking tours by donation.

The tours are intended as fun and informative, and will last around an hour. Participants are asked to bring good walking shoes as the tour is outside and on foot.

Organizers will follow provincial protocols and guidelines to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first tour, Lower Town, Hidden History, will be held on Fridays, July 31, Aug. 7, Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, starting at 11 a.m.

This tour of Lower Summerland begins at the Summerland Trout Hatchery and explores the original Summerland townsite that was first surveyed along the lakeshore in 1903.

The second tour, Upper Town, Up On The Flat, will be held Saturdays, Aug. 1, Aug. 8, Aug. 15 and Aug. 22, starting from outside the Summerland Museum.

The tour will explore what was once known as West Summerland and will retrace the steps of original pioneers and explore some of the original buildings.

No pre-booking is required. Those interested in participating are asked to meet at each location five to 10 minutes before the tour begins.

