(Black Press file photo)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The gardeners have been working hard all summer potting up plants and growing more from seed. As well as flowering perennials, there will also be ornamental grasses, shrubs and some trees.

The plant list may be viewed on the website at www.summerlandgardens.org.

Fall is the best time to plant perennials in the Okanagan, and the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens are offering a short workshop explaining why.

Fall Planting for Spring Success will begin at 10:30 a.m. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Ponderosa Lawn at the gardens.

Customers may use cash, cheque, credit or debit.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are situated above the Summerland Research and Development Centre, across Highway 97 from Sunoka Provincial Park.

For more information, email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.

Previous story
RBC donates $40,000 to help connect Okanagan youth with employers

Just Posted

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

East Coast comedian Ron James bringing ‘Full Throttle Tour’ to Okanagan

James is at work on the first draft of his first book, ‘All Over the Map’

Public opinion at play for new indoor rec centre in Vernon

Feasibility study has begun into potential new centre

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Shuswap Dungeons and Dragons Club on a roll

Unanticipated public interest prompts additional campaigns at Salmon Arm library

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Most Read